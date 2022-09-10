Rockies slugger C.J. Cron nearly made history on Friday night at Coors Field when he blasted a 504-foot, two-run homer in the fourth inning of a game against the Diamondbacks.

The mammoth shot, which hooked neatly around the left-field foul pole and then traveled out of the stadium entirely, is tied for the second-longest home run since Statcast started tracking homers in 2015. Giancarlo Stanton also hit a 504-footer in Colorado in 2016 when playing for the Marlins, while the Rangers’ Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot homer in 2019.

Cron’s 27th home run of the year finished off a five-run inning for the Rockies and helped power Colorado to a 13–10 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Cron, 32, has been delivering highlights for the last-place Rockies all season long. In addition to his moonshot home runs at Coors Field, the power-hitting first baseman is slashing .266/.320/.486 and has 92 RBI.

Cron earned his first All-Star appearance for his efforts in 2022 and now sits just three home runs shy of his career-high of 30 homers, which he reached in 2018 with the Rays.

