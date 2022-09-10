Watch: Aaron Hicks’s Mistake Leads to Two Rays Runs With Two Outs

The second half of the season for the Yankees resembles a seesaw, with plenty of ups and downs as the team seeks to stay among the league’s best heading into the postseason.

On Friday, New York left fielder Aaron Hicks added to the team’s list of self-inflicting issues this season when he made two critical errors in its game against the Rays. In the fourth inning with two outs and runners on first and second base, Hicks was chasing Wander Franco’s fly ball near the left-field corner at Yankee Stadium. Hicks dropped the ball on what could’ve been an inning-ending out, and then compounded the mistake by thinking it was foul and not rushing to pick it up.

Hicks’s blunder allowed the Rays to score two runs and take a 3–0 advantage.

As if the first mistake was not enough, Hicks then ran after a hit by Rays’ Randy Arozarena in the next at-bat. Hicks seemed to lose track of the ball before it eventually landed over his head, allowing Franco to score.

Hicks was benched ahead of the fifth inning. Yankees fans booed Hicks and even chanted “Joey Gallo” in his night of miscues.

The 32-year-old has been more frequently in the lineup due to the injury of left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who underwent surgery for his broken hand on Tuesday. The Yankees (83–55) still sit atop the AL East and are 4.5 games ahead of the Rays.

