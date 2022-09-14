Aaron Judge continued his historic home run streak on Tuesday night as he hit No. 56 and 57 of the season during the Yankees' win over the Red Sox.

In terms of Yankees players hitting home runs in a single season, Judge only trails Babe Ruth (60) and Roger Maris (61).

After the game, the 30-year-old was asked what it’s like to hear his name in the same sentence as baseball legends such as Ruth and Maris.

“Those guys were some winners,” Judge said. “They were champions. Hopefully I can follow suit just like them.”

Judge has 20 more games this season to hit just four more home runs to tie Maris’s record. If he hits five or more before the team’s final game on Oct. 5, then Judge will establish the new franchise record.

The MLB record is held by Barry Bonds, who hit 73 home runs during the 2001 season. Maris ranks No. 7 on the single-season list, while Ruth holds the No 8 and No. 9 spots.

Since the All-Star break, Judge is batting .363/.500/.836 with 24 home runs. He currently leads MLB in home runs (57), runs scored (116), RBI (123), OPS (1.106) and total bases (352).

Watch Aaron Judge and the Yankees with fuboTV. Start free trial today.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.