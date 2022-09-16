John Stearns, a four-time MLB All-Star with the Mets, died Thursday night in Denver, the team announced. He was 71.

Stearns, who was last seen publicly at the Mets’ Old Timers’ Day at Citi Field last month, had prostate cancer. He is survived by his son, Justin, brothers, Richard and William and his sister, Carla.

“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement Friday. “He literally willed himself to attend Old Timers’ Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he even managed to step into the batting cage to take a few swings.

“His nickname, ‘Bad Dude’ couldn’t have been more appropriate. A four-time All Star, John was one of the most complete catchers in Mets history. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Stearns began his career in the majors with the Phillies in 1974 after he was selected with the No. 2 pick in the ’73 amateur draft. He was traded to the Mets the following offseason after appearing in just one game for Philadelphia.

Stearns went on to spend the rest of his career in New York, making the NL All-Star teams in 1977, ’79, ’80 and ’82. He finished his career with a .260 batting average, 46 home runs, 312 RBIs and 91 stolen bases.

After retiring in 1986, Stearns stayed around the game as a coach with the Yankees, Orioles and Mets. He then took on roles within the Brewers, Blue Jays, Reds and Nationals organizations.