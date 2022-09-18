The AL MVP debate between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani is heating as the season winds down, as both players have continued to amaze with their performances.

The latest person to chime in with their opinion is Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, who came over to Los Angeles after four years as the Yankees third base coach. And, despite Nevin’s personal relationship with Judge, he is rolling with Ohtani.

“I’ve said it before: He’s the most valuable player of our game right now,” Nevin said, via ESPN. “Until somebody can come in and do the things he does on both sides, I don’t see it going any other way. I love Aaron Judge like a son, but I’ll continue to say it: [Ohtani] can take over a baseball game like nobody can.”

Ohtani had another stellar performance on Saturday night, throwing seven shutout innings and hitting an RBI double in a 2-1 victory over the Mariners. Due to the one-run difference in the game, Ohtani literally carried his team to a win on both sides of the ball.

Judge, meanwhile, raised his batting average to .312, which puts him .004 points away from a potential triple crown in the American League. He also remains just four home runs shy of Roger Maris’ AL record 61 home runs.

This MVP race is as tough as it has been in a while, as both players would win in a landslide if not for the other. No matter who wins, both players are having historic seasons that seemed impossible just a few years ago.

