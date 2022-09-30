For the second consecutive weekend, ESPN will cut into its Saturday college football coverage for live look-ins to at-bats for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is in pursuit of breaking Roger Maris’s single-season American League home run record of 61.

All three Yankee games against the Orioles this weekend that are broadcast outside of the YES Network footprint will be televised on MLB Network in addition to the live cut-ins on ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Judge, who tied the long-held record earlier this week in Toronto against the Blue Jays, will continue to pursue history in the final weekend of baseball’s regular season. The record held by Maris was set in 1961 and has only come close to being broken by Alex Rodriguez, when he hit 57 home runs in 2002.

Maris’s American League record has stood through the steroid era of baseball. While Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds all surpassed the 61 home run mark at various points in time, none of them played in the American League.

