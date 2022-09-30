The Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez ahead of this weekend’s pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.

Álvarez, 20, is the No. 1-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to FanGraphs. A right-handed hitting catcher, Álvarez signed with the Mets as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2018.

Since his signing date, Álvarez has acquitted himself well within the organization. In 112 games this minor league season, he slashed .260/.374/.511 with 27 home runs while splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

After missing three weeks with an ankle injury in August, Álvarez was particularly effective in the month of September, racking up splits of .362/.483/.596 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Álvarez’s hot streak will now be put to the test with just six games remaining in the Mets’ season. New York will take the field in Atlanta on Friday with just a one-game lead over the Braves in the NL East and various postseason scenarios still in play. The team that wins the division will earn a first-round playoff bye, while the second-place finisher will be the highest-seeded NL wild card team and will host a best-of-three series starting Oct. 7.

First pitch for Friday’s series-opener between the Mets and the Braves at Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET.

