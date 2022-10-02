Stepping onto the field at Busch Stadium for the final time in his career during a regular season game, Albert Pujols gave the home crowd a show to remember.

The future Hall of Famer blasted a solo home run in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates, which tied the game at 4–4. It was Pujols’ 23rd homer of the season and 702nd of his career, and also moved him into a tie with Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI list with 2,214.

It was a fitting send-off for the home fans before the start of the postseason in what’s been a brilliant swan song for Pujols. The 42-year-old is enjoying his best offensive performance in years, with his .887 OPS representing his best since 2011—his last year with the Cardinals before signing with the Angels.

St. Louis fans got one more chance to tip their caps to Pujols and their other two veteran favorites, as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pulled Pujols, catcher Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright out of the game at the same time during the fifth inning.

Cardinals fans will still get opportunities to cheer Pujols and company on, with the team set to host one of the National League wild-card rounds to start the playoffs. Game 1 of that series is set to begin on Friday.

