MLB Power Rankings: A Haiku for Every Team to Start October
After paring down the field to only playoff contenders for the last few power rankings, it feels like an expansion back to 30 teams for the final regular-season edition is in order. And I’m going to continue a tradition started by Emma Baccellieri a few years ago and wrap up thoughts on each team’s regular season in the form of a haiku. You know, that Japanese poem form you learned about in elementary school.
30. Washington Nationals
No more Juan Soto
Ain’t no sunshine when he’s gone
Tough sledding ahead
29. Oakland A’s
All the fans are gone
Sean Murphy, last star standing
Vegas Athletics?
28. Cincinnati Reds
Won thrice in April
“Be careful what you ask for”
Brought instant karma
27. Pittsburgh Pirates
The L’s keep coming
They still will for a few years
Save them, Oneil Cruz!
26. Kansas City Royals
Rebuild didn’t work
So Dayton Moore got the boot
Vinnie P rakes, though
25. Detroit Tigers
Terrible hitting
Injuries to young pitchers
Make for a bad time
24. Colorado Rockies
Extreme home/road splits
Still can’t prevent enough runs
It’s looking quite bleak
23. Miami Marlins
The pitching: quite good!
But had NL’s worst offense
Need to find hitters
22. Texas Rangers
Daniels, Woodward gone
Some solid pieces were found
Except outfielders
21. Los Angeles Angels
The same old story:
Trout, Ohtani still need help
Time to tear it down?
20. Chicago Cubs
Trade deadline was weird
Willson Contreras: Still here?
Pitching improved, though
19. Minnesota Twins
This year’s big collapse
Trade deadline moves didn’t work
Bye-bye, Correa?
18. Chicago White Sox
This year’s big letdown
AL Central was a mess
Title window closed
17. Arizona Diamondbacks
Brent Strom: team savior
Gallen, Kelly looking great
The young outfield, too
16. Boston Red Sox
Top-10 scoring team
Rotation was Achilles’ heel
Now come hard choices
15. San Francisco Giants
Regression hit hard
After a charmed ‘21
Which was the mirage?
14. Baltimore Orioles
Ahead of schedule!
Playoffs? Not yet, but so close
The kids are alright
13. Milwaukee Brewers
Not all hope is lost
But old strengths are now shaky
Yelich, bullpen … meh
12. Philadelphia Phillies
Thomson turnaround!
Pushed past Harper’s injury
Don’t blow it now, Phils
11. San Diego Padres
Melvin’s presence pays
Tatis ordeal, big bummer
Redemption in grasp
10. Tampa Bay Rays
Resilient group
Lots of pitching injuries
Still the same old Rays
9. Seattle Mariners
Twenty-one long years
A drought old enough to drink
The wait is over
8. Cleveland Guardians
League’s youngest roster
Shows speed and defense can kill
The future is bright
7. Toronto Blue Jays
Weird, in-between team
Haven’t lived up to the hype
But still dangerous
6. St. Louis Cardinals
Pujols reunion
Goldy, Nolan one-two punch
Can’t get much better
5. New York Mets
Cohen should be proud
Feels like a new beginning
Sweep by Braves aside
4. New York Yankees
In need of more bats
Can’t just be Judge anymore
Can he hit one more?
3. Atlanta Braves
The core is locked down
‘20s could be new ‘90s
But with more titles
2. Houston Astros
Embarrassment of riches
‘Stros are here to stay
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
The class of the league
Most runs scored, least runs allowed
Still due a parade …