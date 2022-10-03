Skip to main content

MLB Power Rankings: A Haiku for Every Team to Start October

The playoff bracket is finally filling out, and for the final power rankings of the season, SI is continuing tradition with a haiku to describe each team’s standing.

After paring down the field to only playoff contenders for the last few power rankings, it feels like an expansion back to 30 teams for the final regular-season edition is in order. And I’m going to continue a tradition started by Emma Baccellieri a few years ago and wrap up thoughts on each team’s regular season in the form of a haiku. You know, that Japanese poem form you learned about in elementary school.

30. Washington Nationals

No more Juan Soto

Ain’t no sunshine when he’s gone

Tough sledding ahead

29. Oakland A’s

All the fans are gone

Sean Murphy, last star standing

Vegas Athletics?

28. Cincinnati Reds

Won thrice in April

“Be careful what you ask for”

Brought instant karma

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

The L’s keep coming

They still will for a few years

Save them, Oneil Cruz!

26. Kansas City Royals

Rebuild didn’t work

So Dayton Moore got the boot

Vinnie P rakes, though

25. Detroit Tigers

Terrible hitting

Injuries to young pitchers

Make for a bad time

24. Colorado Rockies

Extreme home/road splits

Still can’t prevent enough runs

It’s looking quite bleak

23. Miami Marlins

The pitching: quite good!

But had NL’s worst offense

Need to find hitters

22. Texas Rangers

Daniels, Woodward gone

Some solid pieces were found

Except outfielders

21. Los Angeles Angels

The same old story:

Trout, Ohtani still need help

Time to tear it down?

May 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.

As of Monday, Ohtani and Trout have combined for as many home runs (34, 39, respectively) as the Angels have wins (73). 

20. Chicago Cubs

Trade deadline was weird

Willson Contreras: Still here?

Pitching improved, though

19. Minnesota Twins

This year’s big collapse

Trade deadline moves didn’t work

Bye-bye, Correa?

18. Chicago White Sox

This year’s big letdown

AL Central was a mess

Title window closed

17. Arizona Diamondbacks

Brent Strom: team savior

Gallen, Kelly looking great

The young outfield, too

16. Boston Red Sox

Top-10 scoring team

Rotation was Achilles’ heel

Now come hard choices

15. San Francisco Giants

Regression hit hard

After a charmed ‘21

Which was the mirage?

The Giants swept the Rockies at home in the last week of September before going 2-1 in a three-game set against the Diamondbacks. 

The Giants swept the Rockies at home in the last week of September before going 2-1 in a three-game set against the Diamondbacks. 

14. Baltimore Orioles

Ahead of schedule!

Playoffs? Not yet, but so close

The kids are alright

13. Milwaukee Brewers

Not all hope is lost

But old strengths are now shaky

Yelich, bullpen … meh

12. Philadelphia Phillies

Thomson turnaround!

Pushed past Harper’s injury

Don’t blow it now, Phils

11. San Diego Padres

Melvin’s presence pays

Tatis ordeal, big bummer

Redemption in grasp

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Resilient group

Lots of pitching injuries

Still the same old Rays

9. Seattle Mariners

Twenty-one long years

A drought old enough to drink

The wait is over

Sep 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (front row, left), second baseman Adam Frazier (front row, middle) and center fielder Julio Rodriguez (front row, right) celebrate in the clubhouse following a 2-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics to clinch a wild card playoff berth at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2001. 

8. Cleveland Guardians

League’s youngest roster

Shows speed and defense can kill

The future is bright

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Weird, in-between team

Haven’t lived up to the hype

But still dangerous

6. St. Louis Cardinals

Pujols reunion

Goldy, Nolan one-two punch

Can’t get much better

5. New York Mets

Cohen should be proud

Feels like a new beginning

Sweep by Braves aside

4. New York Yankees

In need of more bats

Can’t just be Judge anymore

Can he hit one more?

3. Atlanta Braves

The core is locked down

‘20s could be new ‘90s

But with more titles

2. Houston Astros

Six-man rotation?

Embarrassment of riches

‘Stros are here to stay

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Lefty Framber Valdez has been a huge asset for the Astros in September.  

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The class of the league

Most runs scored, least runs allowed

Still due a parade