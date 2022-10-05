College Football World Rejoices After Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run

College football fans had something to celebrate away from the gridiron on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Rangers, moving him past Roger Maris for sole possession of the all-time American League single-season home run record.

Last Friday marked the second consecutive weekend that ESPN cut into its college football coverage for live look-ins to at-bats for the Yankees outfielder as he was in pursuit of the historic mark.

With Judge's historic home run, the wait is over for history to be made after several weeks of the Yankees outfielder inching closer to the milestone. Those in the college football world took to Twitter to react to the news.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.