Fresh off a disappointing season in which the team missed the playoffs for the third time in four years, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Boston is not entertaining the notion of trading away All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers.

“That’s not on our radar,” Bloom said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Devers, 25, has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons. In 141 games this year, he batted .295/.358/.521 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs. He is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, and would be among the most highly sought-after players on the open market considering his age and consistent level of production.

Along with trying to work out a contract extension for Devers, the Red Sox have a number of players to make difficult decisions on this offseason. J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha are all free agents this winter, while star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is widely expected to opt out of his contract and test the open market.

After reaching the ALCS in 2021, Boston finished this season at 78–84, good for last place in the American League East. It’s the team’s second last-place division finish in the past three years.

