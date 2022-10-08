Max Scherzer Booed Off Mound in First Playoff Start With Mets

Max Scherzer did not plan for the start of his 2022 MLB postseason to come with a disastrous outing.

The Mets pitcher gave up four home runs in just 4 2/3 innings of work against the Padres on Friday night in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series, as New York got blown out 7–1.

As boos rained down from fans inside Citi Field, Scherzer’s 27th postseason appearance on the mound is one he will like to forget. The three-time Cy Young award winner became the first pitcher to allow four homers and seven earned runs in a playoff game since Reds pitcher Gene Thompson did so in the 1939 World Series, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Scherzer gave up homers to Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trevor Grisham, Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado. Bell blasted a two-run homer in the first inning, followed by Grisham recording a solo shot, giving San Diego a 3–0 advantage.

Then, Profar notched a three-run homer in the fifth inning before Machado delivered the solo shot to give the Padres the 7–0 lead. The eight-time All-Star was pulled for reliever Trevor May.

The seven runs were the most Scherzer has allowed in a playoff game in his MLB career. When the starter exited the game, the Mets trailed the Padres 7–0 at the top of the fifth inning, and were only able to get one consolation run back.

Mad Max has put together some remarkable postseason performances in his career, but Friday night simply wasn’t one of them.

