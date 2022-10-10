The Phillies have signed interim manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Monday.

Thomson, 59, took over for Joe Girardi on June 3 when Philadelphia was 22–29. He guided the club to a 65–46 record over the rest of the regular season, leading the team to its first postseason berth since 2011.

Thomson, who had served as the Phillies’ bench coach since 2018, became just the fourth manager in MLB history to take over a team at least seven games under .500 and lead it to the playoffs.

“I could not be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff that have made this all possible,” Thomson said in a statement Monday. “This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today. I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club.”

The magic has continued for the Phillies at the start of the playoffs. In the wild-card round, Philadelphia swept the NL Central champion Cardinals in two games, advancing to face the Braves in the divisional round.

The NLDS series between the two division rivals begins on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

