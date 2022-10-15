Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run vs. Braves

The Phillies have a chance to eliminate the Braves—the defending World Series champions and an NL East rival—from the playoffs with a win on Saturday. Catcher J.T. Realmuto just gave the team a huge lift with an inside-the park home run.

With Collin McHugh on the mound for Atlanta, Realmuto smoked one to center. Michael Harris appeared to have the ball tracked, but could not quite reach it in the air. As Harris collided with the wall, the ball caromed off of it behind him, rolling far away towards right field.

Realmuto never slowed down, and legged out the inside the park home run, sliding into home well before the ball reached the plate on the relay throw.

The score put the Phillies up 4–1 in a potential NLDS elimination game for Atlanta.

The Braves have answered in the top of the fourth, with a solo home run from Matt Olson to cut the lead to 4–2.

Philadelphia won Game 1 in Atlanta, with the Braves taking Game 2. On Friday night in Philadelphia, the Phillies thumped the Braves 9–1 in Game 3, setting up a potential series win at home on Saturday afternoon, if the team can hold on in the back half of the game.

