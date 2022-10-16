The Astros are headed back to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Mariners, 1–0, in a historic Game 3 in Seattle on Saturday night.

A lead-off home run by Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña at the top of the 18th inning won it for Houston in what will go down as the longest MLB playoff game without a single run scored. Peña’s 415-foot bomb broke the deadlock to help Houston close the ALDS out as reliever Luis Garcia retired the last three batters on two groundouts and a line out to center.

The victory clinched a three-game sweep for the Astros, who will now advance to their record sixth consecutive ALCS. As for the Mariners, the loss puts an end to a magical season and the club’s first home playoff games in 21 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

