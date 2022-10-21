Rangers Hire Former Giants Manager Bruce Bochy to Lead Club

The Rangers announced they are hiring veteran Bruce Bochy as the team’s next manager on a three-year deal.

“As we went through the interview process, Bruce’s passion and excitement about returning to the dugout was very evident,” general manager Chris Young said in a statement. “It became clear he was the ideal individual to lead our club as we continue to build a championship culture here in Arlington.”

Bochy spent 25 years previously managing the Padres and Giants, resulting in four combined World Series appearances and three World Series titles with San Francisco. His first championship was with the Giants in 2010, when he beat the Rangers in five games.

Bochy retired as the Giants manager in 2019 after 13 seasons with the team. The future Hall of Famer is the all-time leader in managerial wins for the Padres, and second in Giants history only to John McGraw of the then-New York Giants.

However, Bochy decided to come out of retirement to try and lead the Rangers out of their rebuild.

“If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation,” he said. “I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Rangers are replacing Chris Woodward, who failed to lead Texas to a winning season in his three years as his time as manager. Texas fired both Woodward and general manager Jon Daniels midseason after another disappointing season.

