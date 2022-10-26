With the Yankees eliminated from the postseason, all eyes in the Bronx have shifted toward the offseason’s looming question: Where will Aaron Judge sign?

The presumed American League MVP is set to be the biggest free agent available this winter, with no shortage of teams interested in landing him. With a momentous contract anticipated, one team reportedly is determined not to be outbid for the slugger’s services.

The Giants are reportedly prepared to “spend whatever it takes” to sign Judge in free agency, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. San Francisco, which had the best record in baseball in 2021, finished a disappointing 81-81 this season, finishing third in the National League West.

“Judge is at the top of the Giants list and they won’t be underbid,” a baseball source told Miller. “If they miss out, it won’t be because of money.”

The Giants will have money to spend, with several high-priced contracts expiring after this season. That list includes Brandon Belt ($18.4 million in ’22), Evan Longoria ($19.5 million with a $5 million buyout for ’23) and Carlos Rodón ($21.5 million, with the ability to opt out for ’23).

It’s also worth noting that Judge is from Northern California, and grew up a Giants fan. Miller notes that Judge’s parents and in-laws still live in his hometown of Linden, Calif., less than 100 miles from San Francisco.

