MLB Postpones Game 3 of World Series Due to Rain

A World Series game scheduled for Halloween night brought the most frightening outcome of all: a rainout.

MLB has postponed Game 3 between the Astros and Phillies due to rain in Philadelphia, the league announced Monday evening. It will instead be played on Tuesday, with the rest of the World Series schedule pushed back a day. Games 4 and 5 will be held in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, with the teams having Friday off before a potential Game 6 in Houston on Saturday.

Game 7 of the World Series would be held on Sunday.

The scheduled starters for Game 3 were Noah Syndergaard for the Phillies and Lance McCullers Jr. for the Astros. The Phillies will now start Ranger Suárez in Game 3 on Tuesday, with Aaron Nola pitching Game 4. Houston manager Dusty Baker said McCullers will still start Game 3.

With Game 5 now taking place on Thursday and a potential Game 7 on Sunday, the World Series is slated to go up against the NFL twice if the series lasts that long. Coincidentally, this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup is between the Texans and Eagles in Houston.

