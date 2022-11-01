Inclement weather in Philadelphia resulted in the postponement of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Phillies and the Astros on Monday evening. As a result, the remainder of the Fall Classic will now operate on a slightly altered schedule.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Game 3 has been rescheduled for Tuesday with an 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch. The rest of the World Series schedule will be pushed back a day with Games 4 and 5 in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The teams will then have a travel day on Friday before a potential Game 6 and Game 7 in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the updated schedule for the 2022 Fall Classic. All games are scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. ET and air on Fox.

Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Philadelphia

Game 4: Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philadelphia

Game 5: Thursday, Nov. 3 in Philadelphia

Travel Day: Friday, Nov. 4 (if necessary)

Game 6: Saturday, Nov. 5 in Houston (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, Nov. 6 in Houston (if necessary)

The series is currently 1–1 after the Phillies won Game 1 before the Astros answered with a Game 2 victory.

