Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. Sets Dubious Record in Game 3 Loss

A day after inclement weather postponed Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, Lance McCullers was aiming to lead the Astros to another victory against the Phillies and move Houston one step closer to a World Series title.

However, the Astros pitcher put out a performance that he will likely want to forget, allowing five home runs in 4 1/3 innings of action on Tuesday. In doing so, he became the first pitcher in MLB history to allow five homers in a World Series game. Only one pitcher, Dick Hughes, has allowed four home runs in a World Series game in the last 83 years.

Philadelphia star Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run over the right field wall on the first pitch he saw. Alec Bohm blasted a solo homer to left field on the first pitch of his at-bat before Brandon Marsh added another solo homer in the second inning.Three innings later, Kyle Schwarber launched a two-run homer before Rhys Hoskins smashed a solo bomb.

The Phillies’ five blasts tied for most in a World Series game with the 2017 Astros, the 1989 Athletics and the 1928 Yankees. The seven runs allowed by McCullers accounted for all of Philadelphia’s runs in the team’s 7–0 Game 3 victory, which puts them up 2–1 in the best-of-seven World Series heading into Wednesday’s Game 4 matchup.

