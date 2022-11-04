Boone on Aaron Judge: ‘I Hope He’s Back and a Yankee Forever’

As Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency as the top player on the market, he will have a chance to speak with every MLB team about a contract. Yet, the Yankees do not appear to be shy about wanting him back.

In the organization’s end of season press conference on Friday, manager Aaron Boone expressed his desire for Judge to remain in New York.

“Of course I hope he’s back and a Yankee forever,” Boone said. “I can’t think of a better guy that you’d want to be leading your team and leading your organization. Hopefully that all works out.”

When asked if his last conversation with Judge felt like a “goodbye,” Boone said, “I hope not.”

“We had a nice conversation in my office at the end of the night. I think most of you know how I feel about him, how much appreciation I have for our relationship and how it’s grown over the years,” he added.

General manager Brian Cashman, whose contract expired this week but said he wants to remain with the team, also said that the Yankees as an organization want Judge back.

“We would love to bring Aaron Judge back and have him maintain being a member of this franchise,” Cashman said. “The career path he’s on is hall-of-fame-like and have him continue to man right field for us and impact us both on and off the field.”

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213 million contract offer from the team in March, setting himself up to reach the open market. He then went on to have one of the best seasons in MLB history, hitting an AL record 62 home runs on his way to a likely MVP award.

