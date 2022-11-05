Aaron Judge Voted Player of the Year by Fellow Major Leaguers

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and American League outstanding player by his fellow major leaguers at the Major League Baseball Players Association’ annual Players Choice Awards.

Judge, who set the American League single-season record with 62 home runs in 2022, beat out the likes of Angels star Shohei Ohtani and Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt–who won National League outstanding player honors–to win the player of the year award.

“I think there’s no bigger award or sense of accomplishment than hearing it from your peers,” Judge said, per the MLBPA. “Those are the guys you’re battling against every single day and battling with every single day. They know how hard this game is and know the grind of playing 162 games, so anytime you get recognition from your peers and teammates, there’s no higher honor.”

Not only did Judge break Roger Maris’s 1961 single-season American League record of 61 home runs, but he also slashed .311/.425/.686 and amassed a career-high 131 RBI. His efforts helped power the Yankees to an AL East crown and a trip to the ALCS, where they fell to the Astros in four games.

The MLBPA honor is the first of many that Judge is sure to receive in the coming days and could be a sign of what’s to come in MVP voting. The Yankees star and Ohtani have been the two frontrunners to win the AL award, which is set to be announced on Nov. 17.

More MLB Coverage:

Inside The Pinstripes: Yankees Recognize What’s at Stake as Aaron Judge Enters Free Agency

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.