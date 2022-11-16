Phillies’ Bryce Harper to Undergo Elbow Surgery

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Wednesday that Bryce Harper will undergo elbow surgery next week. However, Dombrowski said the team doesn’t know what will need to be done until Nov. 23 or how long the two-time NL MVP will be out.

“We have no prognosis, really, until he goes into the elbow and takes a look at it,” Dombrowski said.

When asked if the procedure would be Tommy John surgery, Dombrowski said, “We’re not sure of that.”

“Something will happen,” he continued. “I would think it would slow him down for the season, but we’ll know more next week.”

Harper appeared in his seventh All-Star Game this past season season and batted .286 during the regular season on his way to finishing with 106 hits and 18 home runs in 99 games. Philadelphia advanced to the World Series, losing in six games to the Astros.

