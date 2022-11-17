With MLB in full offseason mode, the hot stove will get the majority of the attention during the winter months. But the league on Thursday revealed a news item relevant to the 2024 campaign.

The undefined were announced as the hosts for the 2024 All-Star Game. This will mark the Midsummer Classic’s return to Arlington for the first time since 1995 and second time in franchise history. This will be the first All-Star Game played at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game was played in Los Angeles, while next year’s event will take place in Seattle at T-Mobile Park. Philadelphia already has been announced as the host of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

