Bryan Reynolds Requests Trade From Pirates, per Report

Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from the team, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey reports, although it is “unclear” as to why Reynolds made the decision.

In response, a Pirates spokesman said the request will not have an impact on the team’s plans moving forward.

“While it is disappointing, this will have zero impact on our decision-making this offseason or the future,” the team said, via Mackey. “Our goal is to improve the Pirates for 2023 and beyond.”

Reynolds is signed through 2025 and will make $6.5 million during the upcoming season. With that type of team control, Pittsburgh said it is not in a rush to move Reynolds.

“We look forward to him having a great season for the Pirates,” the spokesman said.

After the Pirates acquired him from the Giants as part of the Andrew McCutchen deal in 2018, Reynolds has been a cornerstone of the franchise. The center fielder hit over 20 home runs with an OPS of at least .800 in back-to-back seasons, and was the starting center fielder in the All Star Game for the National League in 2021.

In fact, Reynolds has been arguably one of the best center fielders over the last two years, something that is becoming even more valuable in recent years.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have had a losing record in six of the last seven seasons, and have finished in either fourth or fifth place in the NL Central in each of the last six years.