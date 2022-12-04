Aaron Judge is one of the most coveted free agents in MLB history, and it’s no secret that any deal he makes will rank among the largest ever. But his eventual deal likely will have an eye-popping figure when it comes to guaranteed money.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Judge is looking for a contract that will include nine years of guaranteed money. Judge, 31, entered free agency after he was unable to agree to a deal with New York before the season. The Yankees had offered Judge a seven-year extension worth $213.5 million at the end of spring training.

After his record-breaking 2022 season, Judge will fetch far more than that, and it’s unclear whether the Yankees will feel comfortable obliging Judge’s requests now. New York eventually offered an eight-year deal in the $300 million range, according to ESPN.

The Giants and Dodgers are also believed to be pursuing the star slugger, who set an American League record with 62 home runs this past season.