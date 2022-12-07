Looking to build a roster that will get them back to the playoffs, the Cubs have reportedly added a key arm to their rotation for 2023 and beyond.

Chicago has reached an agreement with righthander Jameson Taillon, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers. The deal is reportedly for four years and $68 million.

Taillon, 31, is coming off of two productive and healthy seasons with the Yankees. Since the start of the 2021 campaign, he’s 22–11 with a 4.08 ERA over 61 starts, developing into a dependable starter that the Cubs are in need of.

Chicago got the sixth-fewest innings out of its rotation in 2022 (786 2/3), and ranked 23rd with a 4.35 FIP. Only one starter (Marcus Stroman) managed to log over 120 innings, while in total 17 different pitchers made at least one start for the Cubs.

Taillon began his career with the Pirates after being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2010. He’s undergone two Tommy John surgeries and a successful bout with testicular cancer, and will now join the third different franchise of his career.