Former MLB Pitcher T.J. House Comes Out as Gay

Former MLB pitcher T.J. House, who played from 2013 to ’17 with Cleveland and the Blue Jays, announced his engagement to his boyfriend, Ryan Neitzel, on Thursday and came out as gay.

House came out as he addressed the Respect for Marriage Act that was passed by Congress this week.

“Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have,” House wrote on his personal Facebook page on Thursday.

“It protects the same benefits. It makes us equal to you. It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get engaged to the person I love, to marry them. I have a wonderful fiancé, who challenges me daily to become a better person. To live life authentically. … I’m finally healing, and days like today are what helps me continue to grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20-plus years. Today I am loved.”

House played four years in the big leagues, recording a 4.44 ERA and 5–7 record on the mound. After three years with Cleveland, he spent his final year with Toronto in 2017.

House is the third former MLB player to come out as gay, joining Billy Bean and Glenn Burke.