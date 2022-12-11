Kodai Senga and the Mets have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $75 million deal, according to multiple reports. SNY's Andy Martino was first to report the news.

Senga’s contract is reportedly pending until he completes a physical.

During his time in Japan, Senga has posted a career record of 104–51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 strikeout to walk ratio through 1,340.2 innings and 275 games. In 2022, the 29-year-old righthander recorded a 1.89 ERA through 148 innings.

The 29-year-old possesses a dangerous fastball and splitter. In the last 11 seasons, Senga has played for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

The deal with the Mets provides Senga does not have a full no-trade clause, but it does reportedly come with an opt-out provision that would allow him to become a free agent after the 2025 season, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Senga was recently announced as an international free agent on Oct. 31. With the three-time NPB All-Star in the mix, he joins a Mets rotation that now includes reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. The Mets also have left-handed pitcher José Quintana and added relief pitcher David Robertson.