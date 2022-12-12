Toronto added one of the best available starting pitchers in an attempt to close the gap with the Yankees in the AL East.

Trying not to waste their offensive might, the Blue Jays dipped into the free agent market for the sixth time in the past four years to find second-tier starting pitching. Toronto reached agreement with 34-year-old righthander Chris Bassitt on a three-year, $63 million deal. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

Including a $131 million extension for José Berríos after he was obtained in a trade with the Twins, Toronto has spent $452 million since 2019 trying to build a rotation, including free agents Hyun-jin Ryu (Tommy John surgery in June), Tanner Roark (out of baseball), Robbie Ray (since signed by the Mariners as free agent), Kevin Gausman (Wild Card Game 2 starter), Yusei Kikuchi (5.19 ERA) and Bassitt, who threw a career-high 181 ⅔ innings for the Mets last season.

Bassitt went 15–9 with a 3.42 ERA in 2022. Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Bassitt is another attempt by Toronto to close ground on the Yankees and to maximize the controllable prime years of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Offense is not a problem, though the Jays earlier this offseason did trade outfielder Teoscar Hernández to Seattle for right-handed reliever Erik Swanson to get more swing and miss in their bullpen. Only the Dodgers, Yankees and Braves scored more runs per game last season than the Blue Jays. But the Jays finished seven games behind the Yankees in the AL East with what was the worst rotation of the 12 playoff teams (3.98).

With Ryu hurt, Kikuchi a bust and Ross Stripling a free agent, Toronto needed a reliable starter. After Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander signed earlier this month, and with Carlos Rodón seeking six or more years, Bassitt was the Jays’ next best choice to fill that role. With his six-pitch mix, Bassitt is a master at taking the ball deep into games by moving the baseball off the barrel of bats, particularly with the late, short movement on his sinker and cutter. His average exit velocity last season was a career low (85.7 mph).

In adding Bassitt, a ground-ball pitcher, the Jays continue to emphasize durability over stuff with their starters. Only 39 pitchers threw 172 innings last season. They now have four of them: Alek Manoah, Gausman, Bassitt and Berríos, all righthanders. Those four ranked among the top 29 pitchers at facing the most hitters a third time in a start.

The Toronto rotation ranked 15th last year in strikeout rate. The Jays were swept two games in the wild-card series against Seattle, when Manoah and Gausman each gave up four runs in 5 ⅔ innings at home.

A late bloomer, Bassitt is 42–20 with a 3.31 ERA over the past four years.

The additions of Bassitt and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier push Toronto closer to the first luxury tax threshold of $233 million. The Blue Jays never have paid the tax. They could inch further to that threshold if they add a left-handed bat such as Michael Conforto or Michael Brantley, though they could also search for one by trading from their surplus of major league ready catchers: All-Star Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen and top prospect Gabriel Moreno.