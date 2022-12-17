Cubs Add SS Dansby Swanson on Seven-Year Deal, per Reports

The Cubs and free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson are in agreement on a contract, David Kaplan first reported. According to Russell Dorsey, the deal is for seven years and $177 million.

Swanson is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Diamondbacks, but has spent his entire major league career with the Braves, including helping lead the team to a World Series title in 2021. He recently got married to USWNT star Mallory Pugh, who currently plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

In total, Swanson spent seven seasons in Atlanta but broke out starting in the shortened 2020, totaling over 25 home runs in the last two seasons. In ’22, Swanson made his first All-Star Game and won the Gold Glove at shortstop after establishing himself as a premier defensive player in the league.

The deal is the fourth-highest in the shortstop market, and sixth-highest overall among free agents this year. It is also the second-biggest deal in Cubs’ history, trailing only Jason Heyward’s $184 million deal in 2016.

The Cubs entered the offseason looking to make a big addition at shortstop and were reportedly in on both Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. After landing Swanson, Chicago will likely move Nico Hoerner to second base, giving them arguably the best up-the-middle infield defense in the league.

Swanson was the last big free agent available, as each of Sports Illustrated’s top 15 free agents have found a new team. Of the top 30 players on the list, only Nathan Eovaldi, Jurickson Profar and Michael Conforto remain.