The Rangers have already spent nearly $230 million on free-agent starting pitchers this offseason. On Tuesday, the team added to that running tab by reaching an agreement with former All-Star Nathan Eovaldi, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Eovaldi’s deal with Texas is reportedly for two years and $34 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, with a vesting player option for a third year.

Earlier this winter, the Rangers agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract with Jacob deGrom, and also signed Andrew Heaney to a two-year, $25 million deal. Last year’s staff ace, Martín Pérez, accepted the team’s qualifying offer, guaranteeing him $19.65 million for 2023. And the Rangers also acquired veteran starter Jake Odorizzi in a trade with the Braves.

Eovaldi, who turns 33 in February, was hampered by injuries last season, making only 20 starts with a 3.87 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2021, posting an 11–9 record and a 3.75 ERA over 32 starts to go along with a career-low 2.79 FIP.

The Rangers have spent aggressively over the past two offseasons, and are looking to end a six-year playoff drought. Texas went 68–94 in 2022, posting the fourth-worst record in the American League.