Red Sox, Rafael Devers Reach Deal to Avoid Arbitration

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers will remain in Boston for at least one more year after the team announced a new deal agreed upon on Tuesday.

This deal allowed the two sides to avoid salary arbitration in the offseason. Devers reportedly agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Red Sox, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Red Sox did not disclose the salary amount in their official announcement.

However, this one-year deal doesn’t mean the Red Sox aren’t considering Devers for a longer term deal. Passan noted that because this deal was agreed upon, it’s likely that discussions between to the two parties will continue to happen ahead of the 2023 season.

The two-time All-Star, including in the 2022 season, has played all of his six years in the league with the Red Sox. In his 141 games played last season, Devers totaled 164 hits, 84 runs and 27 home runs. He also averaged .295/.358/.521 last season.