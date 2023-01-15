Trey Mancini and the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract that includes an opt-out option ahead of the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

Mancini joins a Cubs franchise in need of an outfielder. The first baseman and outfielder also brings a veteran presence to the Chicago outfield. Last season, Mancini recorded a slash line of .239/.319/.391 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs.

The 30-year old spent 2022 with the Orioles and the Astros last season. Baltimore traded Mancini on Aug. 1 to Houston, where Mancini largely struggled but still helped the Astros bring home the 2022 World Series title. He came up with a huge game-winning play while playing first base in Game 5 of the World Series, securing a sharp grounder hit down the line by Kyle Schwarber to help secure the victory and give the Astros a 3–2 advantage in the series against the Phillies. However, after the season, Houston declined Mancini’s option for ’23 and he became a free agent.

The former 2013 eighth-round draft pick had spent his entire career in Baltimore prior to the trade. He was sidelined for the 2020 season while battling stage 3 colon cancer and became a fan favorite for his perseverance while recovering.