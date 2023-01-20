Twins, Marlins Agree to Deal Around Luis Arráez, Pablo López, per Reports

The Twins and Marlins have agreed to a deal that will send infielder Luis Arráez to Miami in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes report. Minnesota is also reportedly getting prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio in the deal, according to Craig Mish.

Arráez has been one of the Twins best hitters since making his debut in 2019, hitting over .300 in three of the four seasons and winning the batting title in 2022. He is known for his ability to limit strikeouts and made his first all-star game last season.

López was one of the top pitchers on the trade market after three strong seasons in which he accumulated a 3.75 ERA or better. Last year, he had a strong first half with a 2.86 ERA, but struggled in the second half as he threw 180 total innings, the most in his career by almost 70.

The deal makes sense for both sides, as each team is using a strength to address a weakness. The Twins now have an influx of infielders following the Carlos Correa signing, but needed to add to their top-heavy rotation. Miami, on the other hand, has more than five reliable starters, including reigning NL Cy Young Sandy Alcántara, but needed offensive upgrades, especially after trading away Miguel Rojas.

López will be a free agent after 2024, while Arráez will hit the market following the 2025 season. Both are currently arbitration eligible.