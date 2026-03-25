Editor’s note: This story appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2026 MLB preview issue.

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The NL Central hasn’t been much of a force lately. The curse-breaking Cubs squad of 2016 was the last team from the division to even make it to the World Series.

Last season Chicago won 92 games, its most since 2018, and the Cubs have fortified their roster by adding veteran third baseman Alex Bregman, starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and a bevy of quality relievers. Those moves make Chicago one of the league’s most balanced teams and a title contender.

The Brewers have won this division three years in a row, and they’ll be in the mix to repeat in 2026. Though they arguably have baseball’s best farm system, the decision in January to trade All-Star righty Freddy Peralta (17–6 last year) to the Mets for highly rated prospects diminishes their standing this year.

Though the Reds have not finished better than third in the NL Central since 2012, the team has enough arm talent in its rotation for a surprise playoff run if everything breaks right. While Cincinnati had a quiet offseason, the team did bring back third baseman Eugenio Suárez, whose 49 home runs last year in Seattle and Arizona more than doubled the tally from Elly De La Cruz, who led the Reds with 22.

The Pirates have finished in fourth or worse every year since 2017. Pittsburgh hit the fewest home runs in MLB last season (117) but added some pop to the lineup with second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn. Those sluggers—plus the league’s No. 1-rated prospect, 19-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin—should provide some much-needed offense.

As for the Cardinals, they look destined for a fifth-place finish, having leaned fully into a rebuild by parting ways with veterans such as Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray.

Brice Turang raised his profile this offseason by starting at second base for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1st: Chicago Cubs (93–69)*

The Cubs clearly value depth over star power, because their roster is filled with solid players yet no A-listers. The lack of a fear-inspiring Game 1 starter could hurt in the playoffs. But manager Craig Counsell has the pieces to get this team there.

2nd: Milwaukee Brewers (87–75)*

Milwaukee traded Freddy Peralta and its two most valuable rookies, Caleb Durbin and Isaac Collins, to adhere to its philosophy of selling high on players. GM Matt Arnold and manager Pat Murphy know how to win, but ownership may be asking a lot of them.

3rd: Cincinnati Reds (82–80)

That Terry Francona was lured out of retirement to manage a middling franchise still boggles the mind more than a year later. Hunter Greene has Cy Young potential atop a rotation that may be the division’s best. Elly De La Cruz, however, could use more lineup support.

4th: Pittsburgh Pirates (80–82)

In his sixth year in town, GM Ben Cherington was finally given the green light to crack open the checkbook, and he strengthened both the lineup and the pitching staff in free agency. The key will be getting more out of the players who were around last year.

5th: St. Louis Cardinals: (63–99)

Chaim Bloom, the executive who came to St. Louis from Boston in 2024, is in the process of overseeing another rebuild in a city that is unaccustomed to losing on the diamond. Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, this teardown project has only just begun.

* denotes playoff team

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