Major League Baseball finally made its way back to Iowa. After a four-year pause due to site renovations and infrastructure development around the field, MLB’s third Field of Dreams Game returned Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.

Thanks to an offensive outburst—led by Kyle Schwarber's two homers and a 12-hit onslaught—the Phillies' lineup powered the way to a 7–1 win over the Twins in front of the cornfields.

Aaron Nola struck out nine while giving up just one run over five innings, picking up his first win since May 26. Second baseman Luis Arraez added three hits of his own, while left fielder Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer and reached base four times on the night while adding a stolen base.

The win keeps the Phillies in possession of the third National League wild-card spot, while the Twins dropped to a game back of the American League playoff field. For all the corn-fueled fun, check out the running log below of a memorable night from Iowa.