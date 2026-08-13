MLB Field of Dreams Game: Phillies’ Power Surge Fuels Win Over Twins
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Major League Baseball finally made its way back to Iowa. After a four-year pause due to site renovations and infrastructure development around the field, MLB’s third Field of Dreams Game returned Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.
Thanks to an offensive outburst—led by Kyle Schwarber's two homers and a 12-hit onslaught—the Phillies' lineup powered the way to a 7–1 win over the Twins in front of the cornfields.
Aaron Nola struck out nine while giving up just one run over five innings, picking up his first win since May 26. Second baseman Luis Arraez added three hits of his own, while left fielder Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer and reached base four times on the night while adding a stolen base.
The win keeps the Phillies in possession of the third National League wild-card spot, while the Twins dropped to a game back of the American League playoff field. For all the corn-fueled fun, check out the running log below of a memorable night from Iowa.
Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.
Nick Selbe is a programming editor at Sports Illustrated who frequently writes about baseball. Before joining SI in March 2020 as a Breaking and Trending News writer, he worked for the Orange County Register, MLB Advanced Media, Graphiq and Bleacher Report. Selbe received a bachelor’s in communication from the University of Southern California.
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.