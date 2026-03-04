The 2026 World Baseball Classic has a lot to live up to after how the ’23 edition finished.

On March 21, 2023, Japan secured the WBC title with a 3–2 win over the United States in just about the most electric fashion possible. The final out came when then-Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout faced off with the bases empty. On a 3-2 pitch, Ohtani struck Trout out on an 87-mph slider to win it.

It will be hard to top that, but there are several stacked rosters this time around, and the chase to qualify for the knockout rounds seems pretty wide open. It should be an incredibly competitive tournament. We took a stab at ranking the rosters as they stand today.

20. Czech Republic

The team from the Czech Republic is back after finishing 14th at the World Baseball Classic in 2023, the first appearance in the country’s history. The roster again features no current MLB players, with most of the team made up of amateurs who balance baseball with day jobs. Infielder Terrin Vavra played in 68 games over parts of three seasons with the Orioles and is currently a free agent. They do return pitcher Ondřej Satoria, who notably struck out Shohei Ohtani in 2023.

Satoria is in the zone today! What a big strike out of Ohtani for the Czech Republic starter 🇨🇿



📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/JmjOoQzcgW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 11, 2023

19. Nicaragua

This is Nicaragua’s second WBC appearance after going 0–4 in 2023. The team’s prospects don’t look much better this year. Earning a win and securing qualification for the 2029 WBC would be considered huge victories. Mark Vientos is the best player Nicaragua brings to the table. The Mets infielder struggled in 2025 after blasting 27 home runs in ’24. Free agent righty Erasmo Ramírez, who hasn’t started a game in the majors in nearly three years, will likely front the rotation.

18. Brazil

Brazil is returning to the WBC for the first time since 2013. That was the team’s only appearance, and it finished in 14th place out of 16 teams. That would be considered a win this time around. Infielder Leonardo Reginatto played 81 games in the Mexican League during the 2025 season and slashed .287/.354/.509 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs. The 35-year-old former Rays and Twins minor leaguer is a mainstay for the Brazilians.

17. Chinese Taipei

Chinese Taipei outfielder Stuart Fairchild played 28 games for the Atlanta Braves last season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chinese Taipei has been in every edition of the WBC, with a best finish of eighth in 2013. The team went 2–2 in 2023—like the other four teams in Pool A—but lost the tiebreakers to finish fifth in its group. Wins over Italy and the Netherlands had the squad on the verge of making the knockout rounds, however. Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng and outfielder Stuart Fairchild both played in MLB last season. Chinese Taipei has a few solid pitchers in hard-throwing Jo-Hsi Hsu and A’s prospect Wei-En Lin.

16. Colombia

Colombia will be partaking in its third World Baseball Classic after finishing 18th in 2023. Starting pitchers Jose Quintana and Julio Teheran and infielders Gio Urshela and Donovan Solano are the biggest names on a roster without a ton of major league talent. The team will be looking to improve on a 1–3 record from three years ago.

15. Australia

Australia may surprise some people this year. Guardians second base prospect and former No. 1 pick Travis Bazzana is the biggest name on a team making its fifth WBC appearance. The Aussies finished seventh in 2023 and could improve on that this year. White Sox infielder Curtis Mead played 90 big league games last year and will be participating for the first time. The team is littered with current and former minor leaguers, so it should at least be competitive.

14. Great Britain

Great Britain is back in the WBC for the second time after finishing 15th in 2023. The roster is vastly improved this time around, with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nationals catching prospect Harry Ford co-captaining the team. Familiar names like Trayce Thompson, Vance Worley, Dylan Covey, and brothers Tristan and Brendan Beck also dot the roster.

13. Panama

Panama has reached the WBC three previous times, but has never advanced past the group stage. The team went 2–2 in 2023 but couldn’t get out of its pool. With a roster featuring a bunch of big leaguers, this time could be different. Guardians pitcher Logan Allen, Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero, Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya and Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa lead the charge.

12. Israel

Spencer Horwitz had yet to debut in the majors when he played for Israel in the 2023 WBC. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Manager Brad Ausmus has a solid squad on his hands, as Israel is back in the WBC for the third consecutive time. Outfielder Harrison Bader is coming off the best season of his career, in which he posted a 122 wRC+. Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz will provide another solid bat. Orioles starter Dean Kremer will anchor the rotation.

11. Netherlands

Hall of Famer Andruw Jones will manage the Netherlands this season, and he’ll have a lot of firepower. The team has finished fourth twice at the WBC (2013, 2017), but failed to make the knockout rounds in 2023. Ozzie Albies and Xander Bogaerts will lead the infield, while Jurickson Profar, Ceddanne Rafaela and manager’s son Druw Jones are likely to handle the outfield. Kenley Jansen will serve as the team’s closer, but starting pitching could be an issue.

10. Italy

Italy reached the quarterfinals of the WBC in 2023 before losing to eventual champion Japan, 9–3. The team is better this time around, with Aaron Nola and Michael Lorenzen fronting the rotation. Meanwhile, Royals teammates Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino will give the lineup some punch. Keep an eye on Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee, who finished the 2025 campaign on a tear.

9. Cuba

The Cubans are a bit of a mystery this time around, as the only MLB player on the roster is Angels infielder Yoán Moncada. The WBC’s all-time home run king, Alfredo Despaigne, is back at 39, but there isn’t much else to go on. Cuba has reached the knockout round in each of the five previous World Baseball Classics and was a semifinalist in 2023. It could be a lurking dark horse despite the lack of star power. It could also deserve to be ranked lower.

8. Canada

This could be the year Canada finally escapes pool play at the WBC. Brothers Josh and Bo Naylor will lead an offense that will also boast top outfield prospect Owen Caissie and Tyler O’Neill. Meanwhile, Jameson Taillon, Michael Soroka, and Cal Quantrill will lead the pitching staff. Freddie Freeman opted out of the tournament this year, but the Canadians are plenty capable of making a run.

7. Korea

Korea outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is entering his third season with the Giants. | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Korea hasn’t reached the knockout rounds of the WBC since finishing second in 2009. Since then, the Koreans are 5–5. Outfielders Jung Hoo Lee and Jahmai Jones, infielder Hye-seong Kim and Shay Whitcomb are the only current major leaguers on a roster packed with KBO All-Stars. Former Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning, who signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners during the offseason, will have to anchor a pitching staff that underwhelmed in 2023.

6. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has finished as runners-up twice at the WBC (2013, ’17) and reached the quarterfinals in '23. This year could be a step back, after the squad suffered a big blow with Francisco Lindor out. Carlos Correa and Javy Báez are missing the tournament, too. This is still a roster with a ton of major leaguers, and the pitching staff should be excellent. Seth Lugo and Elmer Rodriguez will lead the starters, while new Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz should finish games. Nolan Arenado, Edwin Arroyo, Eddie Rosario, Heliot Ramos and more will try to produce runs for manager Yadier Molina.

5. Mexico

Mexico finished third in 2023 and nearly upended Japan in the semifinals. This is not a team to sleep on this year. The offense is by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda and Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Meanwhile, All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz will handle the ninth inning. Starting pitching could be an issue here with Javier Assad and Taijuan Walker being the most accomplished options.

4. Venezuela

As always, Venezuela enters the WBC as one of the favorites. The lineup is loaded, with Ronald Acuña Jr., Jackson Chourio, Salvador Perez, William Contreras, Luis Arráez, Eugenio Suárez, Maikel Garcia and more. Ranger Suárez will be the top starter, backed by Eduardo Rodríguez, and Cubs flamethrower Daniel Palencia will lead the bullpen. It’s a stacked roster for a team that has never reached the title game.

3. Japan

Japan won its third WBC in 2023, but the defending champions aren’t as good on paper as they were three years ago. Shohei Ohtani won’t be pitching this year, and the rotation will be without four of the five guys who made starts during the '23 tournament. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will lead the rotation, while Yusei Kikuchi, Tomoyuki Sugano and NPB star Hiromi Itoh will back him up. Ohtani will lead a deep lineup that will feature big leaguers Seiya Suzuki, Munetaka Mirakami, Kazuma Okamoto and Masataka Yoshida, plus several NPB stars like Kensuke Kondo and Shugo Maki. Japan’s squad is still strong, but the pitching staff being weaker than in '23 could prove to be significant.

2. Dominican Republic

Manny Machado is set to represent the Dominican Republic for the third time at the WBC. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dominican team’s lineup is downright frightening. The champs from 2013 haven’t made it out of group play in either of the last two editions of the WBC, and it would be a massive disappointment if that trend continued this time around. The offense is incredibly deep, featuring the likes of Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Julio Rodríguez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Junior Caminero. The starting rotation will be led by Sandy Alcántara, Cristopher Sanchez and Luis Severino, while 2025 MLB saves leader Carlos Estévez will close games. The Dominicans should challenge for their second title.

1. United States

Team USA is absolutely loaded, and this is, without a doubt, the best roster the Americans have ever sent to the WBC. The U.S. won it all in 2017, lost in the title game in ’23, and are overwhelming favorite to hoist the title in ’26. The team’s rotation will be fronted by the two reigning Cy Young winners in Tarik Skubal (for one game) and Paul Skenes, but has solid depth with 2025 All-Stars Logan Webb, Matthew Boyd and Joe Ryan, plus Mets phenom Nolan McLean. The lineup will feature Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bobby Witt Jr., Alex Bregman, Pete Crow-Armstrong and more. Mason Miller will act as the team’s closer, so some 104 mph fastballs could be coming. It will be a big disappointment if the U.S. doesn’t at least reach the final.

