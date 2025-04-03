SI

Alex Bregman Kicks Off Red Sox Homer Explosion With First Deep Drive of Boston Career

It's outta here (finally).

Brigid Kennedy

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman rounds the bases after a two-run home run on Apr 3, 2025.
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman rounds the bases after a two-run home run on Apr 3, 2025. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
It wasn't a necessity, of course, but an Opening Day home run for newly minted Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman would have nicely cemented the start of his career in Boston, with whom he signed in February following a nine-year stint with the Houston Astros.

Well, on Thursday, he finally got that first new-club moon shot ... just a few days behind schedule. In the Sox' seventh game of the season vs. the Baltimore Orioles, Bregman began what would become an at-bat explosion for Boston with a gorgeous two-run homer—his first of the year.

Following Bregman's shining moment, Kristian Campbell and Triston Casas also each hit a home run, bringing Boston's home run total to seven on the season (child's play compared to the torpedo bat-swinging New York Yankees, who are up to 19 homers across five games).

The three homers helped the Red Sox defeat the Orioles 8–4 in Game 3 of the series, winning two of three from their AL East rival. Next up, they'll host the St. Louis Cardinals at home starting Friday at 2:10 p.m. ET

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

