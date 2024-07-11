Angels Open to 'All Possibilities' at MLB Trade Deadline, per Report
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Angels are open to "all possibilities" amid another disappointing season, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney and Katie Woo of The Athletic.
Sitting at 38-54 on the season heading into the final weekend of games before the All-Star break, the Angels have a host of players that could hold value to contenders. Closer Carlos Estevez, who is 16-of-19 on save opportunities this season with a 2.89 ERA, is the team's most coveted realistic trade chip. Estevez's contract expires after the season, leaving him as the most likely player to be moved if the Angels sell off.
Other teams are interested in lefty starter Tyler Anderson and righty starter Griffin Canning, but both players are under contract through 2025. One other player that teams have inquired about, per The Athletic, is outfielder Tyler Ward, who is under contract through 2026.
Owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian have a decision to make. If they don't believe the Angels will be competitive the rest of this year and next, it may make sense to make trades involving Estevez, Anderson and Canning. However, doing so would run the risk of continuing to waste away what's left of Mike Trout's prime. Trout is on track to return in late July after tearing his meniscus early in the season.
Regardless of what avenue the Angels choose, it appears that 2024 is heading towards the organization's ninth straight losing season. It will be interesting to see just how much of the current roster will be for sale before the end of the month.