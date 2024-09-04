Angels' Scoreboard Operator Used the Funniest Line to Describe Shohei Ohtani
Exactly one year after Shohei Ohtani played his final game with the Los Angeles Angels, he returned to his former home ballpark for the first time on Tuesday night as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While Angels fans' reactions in Anaheim may have been mixed, the Angels’ scoreboard operator left no doubt as to where he stood on the two-way star. During the Dodgers’ 6-2 win, he used quite the snarky line to describe Ohtani on the scoreboard.
“Used to work here.”
Just those four words. It was a picture-perfect moment to hang in the Louvre.
Though the scoreboard operator may have been feeling some type of way that night, the Angels did honor Ohtani with an emotional tribute video shared on social media.
Ohtani’s six-year career with the Angels may not have amounted to much playoff glory, but he definitely made his mark on an organization that was naturally sad to see him leave in free agency. During his time in Anaheim, which saw him win two AL MVPs and three All-Star nods, Ohtani racked up 171 home runs and 437 RBIs while also pitching to an impressive tune with a 3.01 ERA.