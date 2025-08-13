SI

Angels Turn Ridiculous Triple Play Off Bat of Shohei Ohtani

It was the right place at the right time for Angels shortstop Zach Neto.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was at the center of a ridiculous triple play on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto was at the center of a ridiculous triple play on Tuesday night. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels battled the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night in the second matchup in the three-game set, and fireworks came to the forefront in the top of the sixth inning, with the best player in baseball at the plate.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani stepped up to bat with the game tied at six and runners on first and second with nobody out. Ohtani has seen this situation plenty in his baseball career, and it's an opportunity he usually cashes in with a runner in scoring position.

Angels reliever Brock Burke reeled back on the 2–2 pitch and fired a 97 mile-per-hour fastball on the outside corner. Ohtani was all over it, lining it right back up the middle. The only issue was that Angels shortstop Zach Neto was playing in double play depth and caught the screamer right behind second base. He quickly stepped on the bag to double up pinch runner Miguel Rojas and fired to first to complete the triple play with Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing scrambling to get bag to the bag.

What a thing of beauty.

