Ron Washington Provides Update on Injured Angels Infielder, Potential Return Date
After the Los Angeles Angels placed infielder Miguel Sanó on the injured list, manager Ron Washington provided an update on Sanó, including a potential return date.
Washington told reporters, including The Orange County Register's Jeff Flecther, that Sanó could return this upcoming week.
"Infielder Miguel Sanó (left knee inflammation) could be back when the Angels return from this trip next Thursday, Washington said. "I hope so," Washington said. "It just needed to quiet down."
On Wednesday, Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list due to left knee inflammation. He missed most of last week with the injury. The Halos called up former top prospect Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Sanó joined the Angels in Jan. 2024, signing a minor league deal with the club. He did enough to make the Opening Day roster and has slashed .262/.352/.361 with a .713 OPS, one home run, and five RBIs in 21 games and 61 at-bats.
The Halos could get some much-needed reinforcement when they return home from their six-game road trip.
