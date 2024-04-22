Angels' Mike Trout Feels 'Like a Rookie Again' Stealing Bases
Among the many positives of Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout's hot start to his 2024 season is his return to stealing bases. Trout has already stolen five bases this season, tied for as many as he stole over the last three seasons combined.
His most impressive effort came last Thursday during the Angels' 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays when Trout stole two bases, the first time he had stolen multiple bases in a single game since 2018.
This has Trout feeling like he did "as a rookie" and early in his career, when he was one of the best in the game at stealing bases.
“Came in yesterday and said ‘I feel like a rookie again’ — but then I found out it was 2018, the last time I stole two in one game," Trout said on Foul Territory. "I feel good. I’m enjoying myself out there. I get on first and it brings back a lot of memories, like, ‘I’m taking this bag.’ You have to be careful now. There’s a lot of good guys behind the plate, a lot of pitchers who are quick to the plate. But it’s great. It’s been fun.”
Early in his career, Trout led MLB in stolen bases in 2012 with 49. He has three career seasons with at least 30 stolen bases, and another two years with over 20.
New Angels manager Ron Washington helped encourage Trout to steal bases at the beginning of spring training, and he got tips from some of his younger teammates.
“When he first came out in spring he said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to let you run.’ (Eric Young) and Bo (Porter) do the base-running, so they give me the tips and stuff. It’s the game within the game – trying to find little cues to get that good jump. It’s been good. I look forward to it every day," Trout said.
At his current pace, Trout has the chance to steal double digit bases for the first time since 2019. And he should blow past that number.