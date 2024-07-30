Angels Acquiring Giants Pitcher Ahead of Deadline
The Angels weren't expected to add ahead of the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, but their bullpen ranks will reportedly grow by one. The catch: they're not playing at the front lines of a bidding war, but rather following a familiar formula.
The Angels have acquired relief pitcher Mike Baumann from the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. Baumann, a right-hander, had been designated for assignment. The news was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.
Once the transaction becomes official, Baumann will be joining his fourth organization this season. He began the year in spring training on the precipice of his eighth season in the Baltimore Orioles' organization, having been drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Jacksonville.
Baumann, 28, went 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 17 games for the Orioles this year before he was designated for assignment on May 18. The Seattle Mariners acquired Baumann four days later in a trade that sent catcher Blake Hunt to Baltimore for Baumann and catcher Michael Perez.
Baumann's stint in Seattle lasted less than two months. In 18 appearances he went 2-0 with a 5.51 ERA across 16.1 innings. Although Baumann allowed only 13 hits, four were home runs — resulting in his inflated ERA and two blown saves in two chances.
When Baumann was designated for assignment by Seattle on July 19, he was acquired in a cash trade by the Giants three days later. He lasted just five days in San Francisco.
At this rate, Baumann's tenure in Anaheim could be short. Nonetheless, he adds depth to a bullpen that lost its biggest piece — closer Carlos Estévez — on Saturday in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Baumann's fastball ranks in the upper echelon of pitchers at an average of 96.3 mph. However, the pitch hasn't served him well — batters are sluging .700 against it — and Baumann relies almost equally on a knuckle-curve against both lefties and righties. His best pitch this year has been his third offering, a slider, that is generating a 31 percent whiff rate, according to Statcast.
When the two pitches pair off each other effectively, swings and misses are much easier to come by:
The Angels have until 3 p.m. PT, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, to execute trades for major league players without passing the players through waivers first.