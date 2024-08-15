Angels Activate Newly Acquired Reliever, Send Left-Hander to Triple-A
The Los Angeles Angels have activated relief pitcher Brock Burke to the team's major league roster. In a corresponding move, the Angels optioned Kenny Rosenberg to Triple-A Salt Lake, per Angels PR.
The Angels claimed Burke as well as Nick Robertson off of waivers on Tuesday. Up to this point, Burke had spent his entire major league career with the Rangers.
A third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the 2014 MLB Draft, Burke spent four years in the Rays' minor league system before he was traded to the Rangers in Dec. 2018.
In his last appearance for the Rangers this season, Burke gave up four earned runs in 1.1 innings against the New York Yankees, leading to the Rangers' designating him for assignment.
Burke has also spent time this season recovering from a fractured hand that he sustained by punching a wall out of frustration for a poor game. He underwent surgery for the fracture, but was able to get activated by the Rangers two months later.
The 28-year-old has also pitched in 16 games for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliation, posting a 5.31 ERA and 17 strikeouts in those appearances.
While Burke gets another shot with the Angels, Rosenberg has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
The third-year Angel appeared in just four games for Los Angeles this season, going 0-1 with a 6.87 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched. In two of those games, Rosenberg particularly struggled by allowing six earned runs in each contest.
In total over his major league career, Rosenberg has appeared in 14 games with five starts. He is a combined 2-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 49 strikeouts.
Like Burke, Rosenberg was also drafted by the Rays and began his career in the the organization's farm system. The eighth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft joined the Angels in Dec. 2021, and has been with the team since.
Rosenberg has additionally appeared in 16 minor league games this season, all with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he has started every game and gone 5-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 74 strikeouts.