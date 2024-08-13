Angels Claim Two Pitchers Off Waivers
The Los Angeles Angels have claimed right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson off of waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals as well as left-handed pitcher Brock Burke off of waivers from the Texas Rangers, per Angels PR.
Robertson joins the Angels after he was designated for assignment by the Cardinals two days ago on Aug. 11. He had spent the entire season until that point with the Cardinals. Robertson began the year with Triple-A Memphis, pitching in 21 games and 21.2 innings as a reliever. Robertson, struggled, going 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and just one strikeout.
The 26-year-old did appear in eight games for the Cardinals during the season. He posted a 4.38 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
Prior to joining the Cardinals, Robertson was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in June 2023, and was traded to the Boston Red Sox just over a month later. Robertson appeared in nine games for the Dodgers, posting a 6.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He then played in nine games for the Red Sox, recording a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
The Angels also acquired Burke, after he was designated for assignment on Aug. 11 as well. Burke was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2014 MLB Draft, spending four years with in the Rays' farm system before he was traded to the Rangers in Dec. 2018 as part of a three-team trade.
Burke spent the majority of his career in the Rangers organization, making his MLB debut while on the Rangers in Aug. 2019. Burke struggled in his first season, starting six games and posting a 7.43 ERA and 14 strikeouts. Burke then missed the 2020 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum, and spent the 2021 season in Triple-A.
Burke returned to the majors in 2022 as a reliever, where he posted his best season. The 28-year-old went 7-5 with a 1.97 ERA and 90 strikeouts. Burke then posted a 4.37 ERA in 2023, but only appeared in 13 games in 2024 as he struggled with a 9.22 ERA.
Burke also underwent surgery for a fractured right hand this season, and was ultimately designated for his assignment not long after his return.
The Angels had two open spots on their 40-man roster. A corresponding 26-man roster move will need to be announced prior to tonight's game in order to make either pitcher active against the Toronto Blue Jays.