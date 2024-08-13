Angels Claim Two Pitchers Off Waivers

(4/10)



Brock Burke is a left-handed, North-South pronator with a deceptive delivery.



He's a former SP/bulk guy who has worked mostly as a left-handed specialist at the MLB level.



He's in his last option year; his mix is FF/SL/CH/SI.



Max career FF at MLB lvl in '24, 99 mph: pic.twitter.com/2FZT2P51eP