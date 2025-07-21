Angels Add All-Star to Lineup in Major Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels are getting some star power back on the roster.
The Halos activated All-Star Chris Taylor after being placed on the injured list on June 10 with a broken left hand. Gustavo Campero has been optioned in a corresponding move.
Taylor had played just 10 games in an Angels uniform before his injury, collecting three RBIs, a home run, and a stolen base in that time.
Taylor had a rough start to the 2025 campaign as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a slash line of .200/.200/.257 and an OPS of .457 through his first 28 appearances. Despite being the longest-tenured position player on the team, after the Dodgers designated longtime catcher Austin Barnes for assignment, Taylor was shockingly released in the middle of May.
He had been searching for another opportunity to extend his MLB life, and when Taylor connected with the Angels, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to get his legs back under him at the plate.
In his last five games before fracturing his hand, Taylor had a 1.109 OPS in 16 at-bats. Although this is small sample size, the veteran was headed in the right direction pre-injury.
Taylor can also make an impact in the clubhouse as not only a leader, but someone who has two World Series championships to his name.
As the uncertainty surrounding the Halos builds with the looming trade deadline, Taylor can prove to be a stable presence in the dugout and able to lead by example to the young core of the Halos.
Taylor is a career .249 hitter with an above average OPS+ of 102 across his 12 seasons in The Show. With the second half of the season in full swing, Taylor will hope to pick up where he left off and get back to being a reliable utility man in the lineup.
