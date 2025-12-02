Angels Predicted to Trade for All-Star Infielder, Sign Top Slugger

The Los Angeles Angels should end up making massive roster moves as they try to end the playoff drought that will no doubt hang over the head of Angels general manager Perry Minasian.

The Angels, by all accounts, will be spending a good deal of money to upgrade their pitching staff and lineup in the coming season.

Los Angeles will not be limited to the free agent market either. They won't end up dealing their top prospects because of their already limited farm system, but the Angels could swing a trade that improves the team using veterans or other pieces.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has the Angels using both methods, adding free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn and making a deal for Philadelphia Phillies Alex Bohm.

"The Angels kicked off what could be a busy offseason of retooling by trading Taylor Ward to the Orioles in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez, and they could be active in targeting second-tier free agent options," Reuter wrote.

"There are clear holes to fill in the outfield and at third base, and they could be a perfect landing spot for Alec Bohm to try to jump-start his career if the Phillies decide to move him.

"Shortstop Zach Neto could also be a candidate for an early extension this winter as he is due a healthy raise to a projected $4.1 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility."

The Angels struggled to score runs last season that didn't come from home runs. They were a team that slugged well but failed to get on base or generate consistent contact on the baseball.

Bohm ranks in the 90th percentile in batting average, 93rd in whiff percentage, 80th percentile in strikeout rate, and 93rd in square-up percentage, all of which could help the Angels generate more runs if they add him.

Taylor Ward was a below-average slugger, and without him, there should be fewer empty bases. He struggled with striking out frequently, as did most of the team, though Bohm's calculated approach could influence the offense.

O'Hearn has a well-rounded bat that should add pop to the lineup and provide quality at-bats, complementing players like Jo Adell or Zach Neto, both of whom make hard contact and could benefit from a different type of hitter in the lineup.

Mike Trout and Jorge Soler are another pair of power hitters who would benefit from the addition of those two players.

While the Angels will still need other moves if they want to compete in the American League West, a new look offense would undoubtedly be a good step in the right direction.

