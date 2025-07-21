Former Angels Pitcher Set to Join Record 14th MLB Team: Reports
Rich Hill is the 45-year-old engine that just keeps going.
The former Angels pitcher is expected to be promoted from the minors Tuesday by the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the news Monday.
The Royals will be the 14th team Hill has pitched for since his June 15, 2005 debut with the Chicago Cubs. That will tie a major league record Edwin Jackson set when he appeared with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.
Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA in 386 games (248 starts) for the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres in 20 big league seasons.
Hill's time with the Angels was memorable only for how short and unproductive it was.
Hill joined the team for a doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox on July 1, 2014. He pitched in both games.
Hill faced three batters in the first game and retired none, allowing two walks and an RBI hit in the ninth inning of an 8-4 Angels victory. He faced one batter in the second game (future Angel Adam Eaton!) and walked him. The Angels won anyway, 7-5.
As first reported by David Vassegh of 570-AM in Los Angeles, Hill will start for the Royals on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Hill signed a minor league contract with Kansas City on May 14. In 11 games (all starts) at Triple-A Omaha, Hill went 4-4 with a 5.22 ERA. He recently became the oldest pitcher since Nolan Ryan to record 10 strikeouts in a professional game.
Hill's ERA ballooned after a pair of bad outings on July 2 and 8. He allowed 12 earned runs in eight innings across the two games combined.
In his two starts since, Hill has allowed only one run across two innings. His last start was a two-inning outing on Saturday.
Now, he will become the oldest pitcher in MLB when he debuts in his 21st major league season.
Hill's last MLB appearance came on Sept. 4, 2024 with his hometown Boston Red Sox. He sat out the beginning of last season in order to coach his son's Little League team.
The Angels and Royals play each other six times in September.
